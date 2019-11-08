FARMINGTON — The United Way will host a super-hero themed Great Charity Auction on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Olsen Student Center at the University of Maine Farmington.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with friendly competition at the silent auction and live auction preview. The live auction will start at 6 p.m.

The auction features an array of items, including sports memorabilia, handcrafted furniture, ski tickets, quilts and vacation packages.

There will be a cash bar and appetizers served throughout the evening, along with decadent desserts.

The Great Charity Auction is a signature fundraiser for United Way. Proceeds help fund programs that United Way supports, including Meals on Wheels, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services and Care and Share Food Closet.

