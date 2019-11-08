LEWISTON — The L-A Veterans Council will hold a special Veterans Day Pass and Review ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 11, at the Lewiston Armory. It is expected that there will be several color guards on hand. The Edward Little High School band is expected to participate.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Members of the George Bunten Post 10, American Legion, Frank L Mitchell, Post 3335, VFW, and Lane-Dube Post 33, Amvets, and their auxiliaries will gather at 9:30 a.m. at the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge on Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11, to remember and honor all veterans, past and present, and the sacrifice they made for this nation. All will gather for prayer, a wreath-laying ceremony and firing squad honoring those who were lost at sea.

A ceremony will follow at 10:05 a.m. at the Brettuns Memorial, including prayer, a wreath-laying and firing squad. The ceremony will be duplicated at 10:30 a.m. at the Livermore Falls Union Park.

Another ceremony will be held at 10:40 a.m. at the Jay World War II Monument. The final event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Fayette Memorial.

