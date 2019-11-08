Is it a special food you make? Or one you hope will be on the table Thanksgiving day?
Is it going hunting, or enjoying the harvest of an earlier hunt?
Is it watching the Macy’s Day Parade on TV or family games you play?
Is it the volunteering you do for — or on — the actual day to help others have a special day?
Is it watching your growing family become part of a tradition?
We’d like to know what makes Thanksgiving Thanksgiving to you. Please email writer Karen Schneider at [email protected] for an upcoming story. Photos are welcome.
