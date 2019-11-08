WILTON — The Board of Selectpersons decided Monday, Nov. 4, to review the town’s purchase policy at the suggestion of Chairperson Keith Swett., we did a couple of pretty good-sized purchases,” he said. “At the time, when we were getting all the information, I asked how we were doing with the purchase policy. We never followed the policy correctly, from what I am reading.”

He said the policy recommends obtaining three quotes for purchases between $2,500 and $10,000. “If you are doing verbal quotes, it is a minimum of three,” he said.

“Anything over $20,000 is supposed to be sealed bid. No, it says must be sealed bid,” said Swett.

On Oct. 15, the board approved purchasing a 2020 International HV-507 for $163,324 using $30,000 from the highway department capital account and $133,324 from the Comfort Inn TIF account. The purchase price includes $22,000 for a trade-in.

Voters will consider purchasing a second truck, a 2019 International, at a special town meeting set for Tuesday, Nov. 19. The purchase price of $163,649 includes $25,000 for a trade-in. If voters approve, the truck would be purchased using $64,000 from the undesignated fund account and a lease-purchase agreement for the remaining $99,649. Lease-purchase payments of about $35,000 would be made over three years beginning in 2020.

The trucks replace two 2009 Sterling double-axle wheeler trucks that were slated to be replaced in 2020 and 2021. The town has spent $22,000 per truck over the last year to keep them on the road.

“As I explained, what we were doing is looking for vehicles that were ready for us,” Town Manager Rhonda Irish said.

“Maybe we need to address the way policy is written or make sure we do. I am not sure where to go from there, but I just wanted to point out that we didn’t follow policy,” he said.

“I agree with the purchases that were made,” Saviello said. “I would just put a footnote in the policy to clarify that if you are going out to a very specific bid or if we are under an emergency situation, we have the opportunity to take action.”

The policy amendment is expected to be reviewed at the next board meeting.

The board also approved a liquor license renewal for Saltmarsh Farms, Inc., d/b/a Calzolaio Pasta Company.

