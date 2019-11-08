Winners Circle Off-Track Betting is moving into Marco’s Restaurant.

Marco’s co-owner Duane Arnold said a month ago that was the hoped-for plan after Legends Bar & Grill moved into the OTB’s building at 4 Mollison Way in Lewiston.

The Italian eatery received a city permit in October for a $20,000 project putting up five walls at 12 Mollison Way.

“The construction in the restaurant is almost complete — we now have five dining and private rooms,” Arnold said Thursday. “We needed our area done first to accommodate our parties including the high demand for holiday party space.”

Construction on the new OTB space will start next. He’s hoping it’s four weeks or less before Winners Circle is open there.

Owned by LRI Inc., Winners Circle is one of four licensed off-track betting parlors in the state. Patrons wagered more than $3 million there last year, according to the Maine State Harness Racing Commission.

This was originally published as part of “Auburn McDonald’s to spend $300,000 to remodel; Lewiston OKs 35 apartments.” Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

