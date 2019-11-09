FALMOUTH — One year after having to come from behind to win a championship, the Cape Elizabeth girls’ soccer team made sure it took care of business quickly in Saturday’s Class B state final against Hermon at Falmouth High School.

Sophomore standout Maggie Cochran scored two goals in the game’s first seven minutes to set the tone. Cochran and Karli Chapin added second-half scores to lead the Capers to an emphatic 4-0 victory, a second consecutive Gold Ball and the eighth title in program history.

“We knew after last year that the key was to start fast and hopefully score, but to get two goals right away was great,” said Cape Elizabeth Coach Graham Forsyth.

Just 2:47 into the game, Cochran took a pass from Emily Supple, dribbled around two defenders then beat Hermon goalkeeper Megan Tracy just inside the right post.

“Our first priority was to score right away and we got a leg up,” Cochran said. “When I’m right there, I just try to put the ball wherever I can.”

The Capers kept the pressure on and with 33:30 to go in the first half, Cochran struck again. She beat a defender to Abbey Agrodnia’s cross and steered the ball past the keeper and in for a 2-0 advantage.

As impressive as Cape Elizabeth was on offense, its defense smothered the opposition, preventing Hermon’s Sydney Gallop from any scoring opportunities, and the Capers held a two-goal lead at halftime.

The Hawks nearly got back in the game with 36:16 left, as Natasha Cowan broke free, but in the first shot she’s seen since the semifinals, Cape Elizabeth goalkeeper Katie Haines made a clutch save.

Cape Elizabeth got some breathing room with 20:49 on the clock, as Cochran completed her hat trick. Chapin headed the ball on goal, but Tracy couldn’t handle it cleanly and Cochran tapped home the rebound to make it 3-0.

“I’m speechless about Maggie since we were little,” said Capers’ senior captain Olivia Cochran, her older sister. “We’ve played together our entire lives and she’s always been amazing. I’m her biggest supporter, 100 percent.”

Chapin, who had the winner in last year’s overtime victory over Presque Isle, then scored the final goal of her high school career with 16:19 left, finishing a pass from Laura Ryer.

“I wanted the win most of all, but it was special to score in my last game,” Chapin said.

Haines made one more acrobatic save on a shot from Madison Higgins and Cape Elizabeth finished it off.

“To not give up a goal in four (playoff) games against the teams we played is just unbelievable, “Forsyth said. “That speaks volumes to girls’ hard work and our defensive abilities.”

The Hawks got nine saves from Tracy, but were doomed by their slow start and fell to 0-4 all-time in state finals.

“We didn’t start well and we didn’t play our best today,” said Hermon Coach M.J. Buck. “It’s frustrating, because on the game’s biggest stage, you have to show up and I think our girls will regret it.”

« Previous

Next »