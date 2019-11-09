The power play helped lift the Maine Nordiques to victory over the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights on Friday.

The Nordiques power play wasn’t as effect in a 4-1 setback Saturday as the two-game series shifted from Pittston, Pennsylvania, to Danbury, Connecticut.

Maine had chances in the first period but unlike Friday, none resulted in goals.

“We had a 5-on-3 that we didn’t capitalize on,” Nordiques coach Howe said. “Coming out of the first period, I thought we were controlling the shot count, but I don’t think we weren’t as sharp as the day prior. Unfortunately, we came out flat in the second period.”

After a scoreless first period, Zak Currie helped the Knights to a 2-0 lead. He scored his eighth goal of the season early in the middle frame, and just past the nine-minute mark, he set up Jordan Strand for the second goal of the frame.

With less five minutes to play in the period, Currie struck again to make it 3-0. Nordiques leading scorer Noah Kane lost control of the puck his own blue line and Currie went in all alone to score on goaltender Maine Connor Androlewicz.

“It was an unfortunate bounce, that happens in the game of hockey time from time,” Howe said. “Noah is a competitor, warrior, he tried to come out and give us a spark in the third period. I know he was disappointed, and I know he has a lot of respect in our locker room and from our coaching staff. We will encourage him to continue to make plays with the puck on his stick.”

Kane dropped the gloves with Wilkes-Barre Scranton’s Lincoln Hatten early in the third period. Each player received a five-minute major for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct.

Jack Strauss put the Nordiques on the board in the third period, scoring off an assist by Lewiston native Cole Ouellette.

Spencer Evans scored for the Knights with less than three minutes remaining to prevent a comeback attempt.

