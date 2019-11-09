The Twin City Thunder National Collegiate Development Conference team’s offense was a force in a 5-4 victory in the first game of a weekend series against the Rockets Hockey Club on Saturday.

Twin City’s Daniel Murnieks scored two goals as nine different players found the score sheet.

“They played a full-60, but it wasn’t perfect,” Thunder coach Doug Friedman said. “As far as road wins go, we will take it right now.”

Murnieks did his damage in in the first period. He opened the scoring to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead, with the assists going to Carl Froblom and Adam Svensson.

The Rockets tied it with a Dylan Castello goal midway through the first period. One of the assists went to Kyle Kawamura, who is committed to play at the University of Maine next season.

With 16 seconds left in the period, Murnieks put the Thunder up 2-1 with an unassisted effort.

“He has been picking up his game up here as the season moved on,” Friedman said. “We have been really happy what he has been doing. His first goal was a beautiful shot and a real nice finish. He has a real nice scoring touch. The second goal was a gritty goal getting to the (crease) and tapping in the rebound.”

The Rockets started the second period strong as Luke House tied the game at 2-2 nearly two and half minutes into the period. Ethan Bastien gave the Rockets a 3-2 lead later the period.

The Thunder, though, finished the period strong.

Lewiston native Jeromey Rancourt notched his first NCDC goal for the Thunder to tie the game 3-3 with seven-plus minutes remaining. Mitch Moioffer notched his first assist of the season on the play.

Twin City’s power play struck with 25 seconds remaining in the period as John Kondub found the back of the net to give the Thunder a 4-3 lead.

Bowdoin College commit Gonzales Hagerman gave the Thunder a two-goal advantage when he scored his third goal of the season.

The Rockets kept battling, though, and Michael DiPietra cut the deficit to 5-4 five minutes after Hagerman’s goal.

Goalie Alexander Kozic made 26 saves for the Thunder, while CJ Hapward made 27 in the loss for the Rockets.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: