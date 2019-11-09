LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – On Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, Alan J. Fountaine, loving father, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 59 at his home in Lehigh Acres, Fla. Alan was born on Oct. 30, 1959 on an Air Force base in France to Robert and Ginette Fountaine. He traveled around Europe and the US with his military family for most of his youth, finally settling in Lewiston, Maine. Alan spent many years perfecting his skill as an auto body technician until it was time to slow things down as an airport driver. After years of hard work he finally followed his dream to leave the snow behind and buy a home in Florida. He spent the last few years enjoying the company of family and friends poolside with cocktails in his lanai.He was known for his quiet demeanor, infectious smile and his devotion to his family. He could always be counted on and truly lived life through the simple pleasures; going for drives in his car or watching a good movie. Alan was predeceased by his father Robert, mother Ginette; and nephew Tyler. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Cheeseman and her husband Shane and grandchilden Connor and Alaina; his son, Jonathan Fountaine and his wife Rachel and grandson William; his sister, Chantal Houghton and nephew Jason.A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date.

