Tremont Waters scored 28 points, Romeo Langford had 27 points and six blocked shots, and Tacko Fall contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as the Maine Red Claws opened their G League season with a 148-125 win Saturday against the Delaware Blue Coats in Wilmington, Delaware.

The 148 points is a new Red Claws record, surpassing the previous high of 147 set in 2016.

Langford, the top draft choice this year for the parent Boston Celtics, made 10 of 15 shots. Waters, a second-round pick, was 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and the 7-foot-5 Fall was 6 of 9 from the field.

Maine also got 24 points from starting center Yante Maten.

The Red Claws play their home opener Friday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Jake Elmer scored three times and the Maine Mariners (3-4-0-1) beat the Adirondack Thunder (5-3-0-2) 5-1 in an ECHL game in Portland.

Greg Chase gave Maine a 1-0 lead in the first period off assists from Alex Kile and Michael McNicholas. Elmer and Zach Tolkinen added second-period goals to push the Mariners lead to 3-0 before James Henry broke through for the Thunder 7:23 into the second. Elmer added a pair of third-period goals to finish the scoring.

Tom McCollum made 22 saves for the Mariners, and Eamon McAdam 16 for Adirondack.

– Staff and news service report

