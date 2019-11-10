DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Mexico Historical Society will honor U.S. veterans by serving an appreciation supper at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Calvin Lyons Hall on Gary Wentzell Lane, in back of the Mexico Town Office.

If you need transportation, call (207) 357-4700 or email [email protected] one week in advance.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Due to the tragedy at LEAP Inc. on Sept. 16, we lost all our musical instruments. If you have a musical instrument that you no longer use and would like to donate, please consider giving it to our nonprofit agency. I will pick it up.—Judith, no town

ANSWER: This is another way to contribute to the healing of the town of Farmington after this terrible accident. The building that was obliterated by a propane explosion was the headquarters for LEAP Inc., a nonprofit that works with people with developmental and cognitive disabilities.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Compassionate Friends is a group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have lost a child, a grandchild or a sibling. The Lewiston Chapter of TCF is having its annual candle lighting Sunday, Dec. 8, at the East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave. in Auburn.

The Worldwide Candle Lighting is held the second Sunday of December each year as a way to honor the memory of all children gone too soon. The candle lighting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:45 p.m. Please feel free to bring a picture and/or a memento of your loved one(s) to share on our memory table. Candles will be provided.

Following the ceremony, attendees are encouraged to speak with others who have lost a child, a grandchild or a sibling.

For further information, contact me by email at [email protected]. Information can also be found at www.compassionatefriends.org.

Thank you, Ms. Sun Spots, for providing a wonderful service to our community. —Norma, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone know of any agency that provides rides to seniors who need to get to appointments in Portland? I realize there may be a cost involved.—No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Check in with Seniors Plus at (207) 795-4010. The wonderful people there are extremely helpful and have a multitude of resources at their fingertips. Most towns do have systems in place to give rides to seniors and others who have disabilities.

Lewiston readers: If you use any of these types of ride services to get to Portland, please share the information with us.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Calling all crafters! I have rug-making tools to give away including Braid-aids, punch needles and a set of rug hooks. I also have crochet hooks and knitting needles.

If anyone out there still practices these lost arts, I would love to think that these tools are being used. Please e-mail me at [email protected].

Ms. Sun Spots, I love the service you provide and read your column every day. —No name, no town

ANSWER: I’m sure you’ll get lots of calls on this as rug-making, crocheting and knitting have all made a serious comeback. Offering these tools that you no longer use is going to make some crafters very happy.

