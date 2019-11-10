Kelsea Anair scored in the 67th minute to lead Maine Maritime Academy to its first-ever North Atlantic Conference women’s soccer championship with a 1-0 win over UMaine-Farmington in Castine on Sunday.

Maine Maritime (13-4) advanced to the 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament and will learn who they face in the first round on Monday. UMaine-Farmington ends its season 9-10-1.

TERRIERS WIN NAC TITLE

Thomas College scored three unanswered goals in the first half to win the North Atlantic Conference men’s soccer title with a 4-1 win over Maine Maritime Academy in Castine on Sunday.

Gray-New Gloucester graduate John Villanueva made two saves in goal for Thomas as the Terriers outshot the Mariners, 17-12.

MacQuille Walker scored Thomas’ first two goals, while Princiel Kunieki and Eric LaBrie each added a marker for the Terriers (10-8-1). Thomas will learn who it will face in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament on Monday.

Matt Caron spoiled the shutout with MMA’s lone goal in the 57th minute. Mariners’ keeper Trevor Gray made six saves in the loss.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

HARVARD STIFLES MAINE

BOSTON – Rio Haskett and Robert Baker scored 14 points apiece as Harvard rolled past Maine 67-46 on Sunday.

Chris Lewis added 10 points for the Crimson (2-1), who shot 53% from the floor (26 of 49). Justin Bassey had three of Harvard’s 12 steals in the game.

Sergio El Darwich led the Black Bears (1-1) with 18 points. Nedeljko Prijovic pitched in with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Andrew Fleming scored 10.

Maine made just 17 of 50 shots from the floor (34%), including 4 of 15 from 3-point range (27%).

Harvard is coming off its seventh Ivy League championship in the past nine years and returned 97 percent of its scoring from last season.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

ROCKETS RALLY PAST THUNDER

The Rockets Hockey Club rallied for three goals in a little over three minutes in the third period to defeat the Twin City Thunder National Collegiate Development Conference team 5-3 on Sunday.

Christian Bloomquist’s second power play goal of the game gave Twin City a 3-2 lead 27 seconds into the third. But the Rockets tied it on a Ben Perkins goal at 3:03 of the third, and that opened the floodgates for Ethan Bastien’s go-ahead goal at 4:40 and Michael DiPietra’s insurane goal at 6:11 of the third.

Lukas Skvarak scored his first goal of the season for the other Thunder goal. Luke House notched the other Rockets goal.

Artur Ogandzhanyan saved 31 shots in the Thunder goal. Rockets goalie Jackson Dylla stopped 22 shots in net.

