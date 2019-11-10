Androscoggin County

• Leonid Bravo-Estrella, 36, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and violating conditions of release, 8:45 a.m. Sunday, at 32 Main St. in Livermore Falls.

Auburn

• Noor Hussein, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, Saturday, at Denny’s.

Lewiston

• Gregory Cabot, 65, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 6:35 p.m. Saturday, at 88 Bartlett St.

• Daniel Cunningham, 43, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at 125 Horton St.

