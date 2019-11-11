Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman Monday in an apartment on Northern Avenue in Augusta.

Augusta police responded to 93 Northern Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Monday for a well-being check, Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said in a news release Monday night. During the investigation, two people were found dead.

Mills said, “We have no indication that there is a danger to the public as result of this incident.”

About two hours after police initially arrived, emergency radio traffic indicated a shot had been fired in the area of Kendall Street and Northern Avenue. The three-story apartment building where the two bodies were found is at the intersection of Kendall Street and Northern Avenue.

When the landlord opened the apartment door, police heard shuffling and what sounded like someone running, followed by the sound of a round racking and a single gunshot, according to police on the scene. When police entered an apartment on the top floor around 4:30 p.m., they found one person dead, with a gun nearby. A second person, who apparently had been dead for some time, was found in one of the bedrooms.

Shortly before 5 p.m., three paramedics were seen entering the building. They left without a patient about 10 minutes later.

Several Augusta police vehicles remained at the scene Monday night as the investigation continued.

In a statement released shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, state police spokeswoman Katy England said that police would investigate at the apartment building throughout the night, and that autopsies and identification of the man and woman were expected Tuesday or Wednesday.

