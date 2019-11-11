In response to Thomas Shields’ letter (Nov. 6) praising Donald Trump’s abilities as a wonderful businessman, I would like to mention that Trump Airlines failed, as did Trump Beverages, Trump Mortgage Company, Trump Steaks and Trump’s travel site “Go Trump.com.”

Trump Tower Tampa went to bankruptcy court, Trump Vodka went out of business by 2011, Trump University failed and has been the subject of numerous lawsuits. There are numerous other Trump business failures as well, according to Michael d’Antonio and also Tessa Stuart, both of CNN.

Another Shields’ comment is that “congressional Democrats have accomplished little or nothing since 2016.” That is not true.

According to Tal Axelrod’s article in “The Hill” titled “The House Passed Bills That Have Ended up in the (Republican) Senate Graveyard,” House Democrats have passed many bills, some with Republican cooperation, such as the “For the People Act,” intended to keep foreign governments such as Russia out of American elections; “The Paycheck Fairness Act”, designed to help workers; “The Bipartisan Background Checks Act,” dealing with background checks on gun sales, an idea supported by large numbers of Americans of all political parties; the “Climate Action Now Act,” obviously a desperately needed bill; a bill to lower prescription drug costs, etc.

The problem is that the House can pass excellent bills, but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed publicly to stop these bills from being taken up by the Senate. It’s clearly the Republicans who are holding up the action.

Ellen Field, New Gloucester

« Previous

Next »