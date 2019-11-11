• Albert M. Dobson, 24, Jay, warrant domestic violence terrorizing, warrant probation violation, Nov. 5, Farmington Police Department.

• Mark J. Pellerin, 58, Alfred, warrant failure to appear, Nov. 5, Farmington Police Department.

• Matthew J. Davidson, 33, Fairfield, violation of protection from abuse order, Nov. 6, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Justin A. Callen, 29, Denmark, warrant failure to appear, Nov. 6, $50 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Robert A. LaFleur, 69, Jay, domestic violence assault, Nov. 6, $1,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Tyler J. Bernat, 32, St. Albans, warrant failure to appear, Nov. 7, $1,500 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Joshua P. Allen, 35, New Sharon, theft by receiving stolen property, Nov. 7, Wilton Police Department.

• Shane T. Rackliffe, 31, New Sharon, warrant operating under the influence-one prior, warrant domestic violence assault, prior domestic violence, Nov. 7, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Roger N. Smith, 54, Wilton, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, operating after suspension, warrant failure to appear, Nov. 8, $750 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Andre W. Bernier, 34, Rangeley, operating after suspension, Nov. 8, $100 bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Paul W. Taylor, 67, New Sharon, warrant violation of protection order, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, Nov. 9, $250 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Bridgette P. Gervais, 40, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Nov. 9, Jay Police Department.

• Kelly A. Ross, 33, Strong, domestic violence assault, Nov. 10, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Sara J. Welch, 31, Chesterville, violation condition of release, Nov. 10, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Amanda M. Weeks, 39, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Nov. 10, $250 cash bail, Maine State Police.

