AUGUSTA — A dump truck and sedan collided Monday morning on Riverside Drive, sending a young man to the hospital by ambulance.

Three Augusta police cruisers, two Augusta Fire and Rescue vehicles and a Maine State Police trooper were on the scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday. An Augusta ambulance was also seen leaving the crash scene, traveling toward MaineGeneral Medical Center on Route 3.

Sgt. Eric Lloyd said a 20-year-old man was driving the sedan and was taken from the scene to MaineGeneral hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The identity of both drivers were not available Monday morning as police were still completing the accident report.

Lloyd said it appeared the driver of the car pulled out from the C & S Market into traffic and was struck by the dump truck. He said it appeared neither speed nor alcohol were factors in causing the accident.

The dump truck was traveling northbound when it collided with a small gray sedan, in front of C & S Market convenience store at 785 Riverside Drive, which is also U.S. Route 201.

Police directed traffic from both directions around the crash, with northbound motorists directed to go through the store’s parking lot. Authorities had requested an accident reconstructionist to respond to the scene, according to an emergency radio transmission.

This story will be updated.

