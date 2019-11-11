Maine State Police are continuing to investigate Saturday’s double-fatal automobile accident in Litchfield, in which speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors.

Police say a Lincoln sport utility vehicle driven by Shawn Metayer, 60, of Litchfield, crossed the centerline of Hallowell Road shortly before 8 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Derek Trudeau, 48, of Litchfield, killing him and his wife, Stephanie, 40, on impact.

About 10 minutes before the crash, State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically in Litchfield.

The Trudeaus were on their way to pick up their daughter, who was at a friend’s house, when their vehicle was struck, according to police.

Metayer was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed Monday in fair condition.

Charges against Metayer are pending.

Metayer was also involved in a serious accident in 2005, when his motorcycle caught a soft spot of dirt and he was thrown over its handlebars before the bike landed on top of him.

A year ago, Metayer, then living in Lisbon Falls, was involved in another accident in Lewiston. A crash report from the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles, obtained by the Portland Press Herald, reports Metayer was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that hit the back of an automobile that had stopped for a traffic light on the Longley Bridge, near the intersection of Main and Lincoln streets. Officers attributed that crash to Metayer’s following too closely.

As the investigation continues, a GoFundMe account has been launched to raise money to help with funeral expenses for Stephanie Trudeau.

“We are trying to raise a little money to help with funeral expenses. Every little bit will help our family,” writes Chelsea Crochere, Stephanie Trudeau’s sister-in-law. “Steph was such a loving and caring person. Our family is in complete shock over this event.”

In an update posted Monday, Crochere wrote that any money left after paying for Stephanie Trudeau’s funeral will go to her 9-year-old daughter.

By 3:30 p.m. Monday, more than $5,100 of the $6,000 goal had been raised.

