LEWISTON — Lewiston Regional Technical Center teacher Bob Stewart and his students have completed an intensive three-year project making rails to prevent members of the Maine-ly Harmony women’s a capella barbershop chorus from falling backward off the top row of their platform risers.

Chorus member and former Lewiston High School teacher Dee Dumais contacted the center about adding safety rails. Juniors and seniors of Stewart’s two-year program tackled the challenge.

Most of the project was custom made, with no manual or instructions other than YouTube videos and comparisons to the back rails of the risers used by Lewiston’s high school chorus.

Students Caleb Anthony, Daniel Bolton, Joe Cloutier, Griffin Johnson, Justin Merrill, Garrett Sampson, Connor Sullivan and Corey Wires participated.

« Previous

Next »