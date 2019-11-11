FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Regional School District music department’s upcoming winter concerts begin soon. The concerts will feature music students participating in the bands, choruses and orchestras and will be the opening performances of the 2019-2020 academic school year. All Mt. Blue RSD concerts are free and open to the public.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Mt. Blue High School concert band and chorus will perform under the direction of Ethan Edmondson and Ethan Wright. Patricia Hayden will serve as concert accompanist. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. in Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus.

Academy Hill School students will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Academy Hill School gym. Ensembles will be the fourth- and fifth-grade orchestras, the fifth-grade concert band and the fifth-grade chorus. The concert will be directed by Lindsay Burke, Ken Labrecque and Steven Muise, and accompanied by Patricia Hayden.

The fifth-grade band, chorus and orchestra from Cascade Brook School will perform in Bjorn Auditoriumat 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. The concert will be directed by Nancy Beacham, Ethan Edmondson, Ken Labrecque and Ethan Wright. Patricia Hayden will be accompanist.

The grades seven to 12 orchestra concert will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Bjorn Auditorium, under the direction of Steven Muise.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, two concerts will be presented by Mt. Blue Middle School musicians, under the direction of Lindsay Burke, Scott Dunbar, Ethan Edmondson, Ken Labrecque, Steven Muise and Nancy Beacham. Patricia Hayden will be accompanist. The first concert will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature grade six concert band, chorus and orchestra. The second concert will start at 7 p.m. and feature the grades seven/eight concert band and chorus. Both concerts will be held in Bjorn Auditorium.

The Cape Cod Hill School students will present their concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Cape Cod Hill School gym. Ensembles performing will be the fourth- and fifth-grade orchestras, the fifth-grade concert band and the fifth-grade chorus. Nancy Beacham, Lindsay Burke and Ethan Edmondson will direct this performance, assisted by Patricia Hayden.

Concluding the concert season will be the Cascade Brook School fourth-grade concert, held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the school cafeteria.

In the event that a concert is cancelled due to weather, it will be held on Dec. 16 or 18. Details will be announced.

