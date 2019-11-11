NORWAY — First Universalist Church (Unitarian Universalist) of Norway welcomed new Music Director Tom Coolidge of Bethel at the Oct. 13 worship service. Coolidge will lead the choir and accompany worship services.

“Tom is a wonderful fit for our congregation,” said Joanne McDonald, chairwoman of the church’s board of trustees. “We are thrilled to have found such an experienced and accomplished musician.”

A lifelong resident of Bethel, Coolidge is a classically trained pianist. He graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in music education in 1975. He recently retired after 30 years teaching music in area schools. He taught at Telstar High School the last 16 years of his career.

During the years of teaching, Coolidge also played in bands featuring every music genre. In addition to the piano, Coolidge plays guitar and Native American flute.

Oxford Hills theatergoers may recognize Coolidge as the accompanist of Oxford Hills Music & Performing Arts Association and Oxford Hills School Community Broadway Show musicals. He has also accompanied musical productions in Buckfield.

Coolidge and his wife, Chris, have three grown children. They spend their summers at the family camp in Greenwood.