CANTON – Clara M. MacDougall, 97, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Pinnacle Health & Rehab, Canton, Maine.

She was born in Rumford, Maine on February 23, 1922, the daughter of John and Mary (Fuller) Holland, and graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford Class of 1940.

Clara had been employed for a short time at Oxford Paper Company in Rumford until becoming a fulltime homemaker and had attended the Rumford United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her two sons Allan MacDougall and wife Lisa of Concord, NH and John MacDougall and wife Vickie of North Conway, NH; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her parents and siblings.

Graveside services will be conducted 12 Noon Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Riverside Cemetery, Dixfield, Maine with Pastor Robin Chaput officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine 04276.

