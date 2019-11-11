RUMFORD – George W. Carrier, 89, of Rumford, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Rumford Community Home, Rumford, Maine.

He was born April 30, 1930 in Rumford, Maine, the son of Rosario and Hilda (Poulin) Carrier, had attended St. John School and served in the Naval Reserves for a time.

George was a self-employed Handy – Man for many years in the area.

George was a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church; he enjoyed the C. B. Club; member and Past Commander of the Napoleon Oullette Post # 24, American Legion and a member the Rumford Maine Lodge # 862, B.P.O.E.

Survivors include nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his parents and his siblings.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Parish of the Holy Savior, St Athanasius – St John Church, Maine Avenue, Rumford. Interment will be at St John Cemetery, Rumford. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276

