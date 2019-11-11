RUMFORD – Paula J. Yardley, 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Paula was born the daughter of Adolphus and Maude (Gaudet) Orino on July 7, 1941, in Rumford, Maine. She was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford, Maine. After high school, she attended the University of Maine, Orono, Maine, graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Education. Paula was united in marriage to Emil Yardley on February 17, 1984, in Reno, Nevada. She worked as a school teacher and as an airline stewardess for many years. Paula also worked for Walsworth Publishing for over 10 years. She enjoyed crocheting, painting, and was an avid reader. Paula loved social media.Survivors include her husband, Emil Yardley of Missouri; two sons, Steve Yardley of Ludlow, Missouri, and Jim Yardley of Kansas City, Missouri; two daughters, Debbie Yardley of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Dena Yardley of Derby, Kansas; fifteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and two brothers, Dr. James Orino and wife Wanda of Rumford, Maine, and Daniel Orino and wife Irene of Acton, Maine; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Richard and David Orino. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church 126 Maine Ave, Rumford, ME. Interment will be in St John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church, 7 Brown Street, Mexico, Maine 04257in her memory.

