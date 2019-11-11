U.S. Marine Corps veteran Raymond Masse and his great-grandson, Parker Kelly, 6, both of Lewiston, line up for the 16th annual Veterans Day Community Prayer Service processional on Monday at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. The five branches of the military were honored during the hourlong service. Masse, 82, said this is the third year Kelly has participated in the event with him. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Parker Kelly, 6, of Lewiston gets last-second instructions from his great-grandfather, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Raymond Masse of Lewiston, during the 16th annual Veterans Day Community Prayer Service processional Monday at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. The five branches of the military were honored during the hourlong service. Masse, 82, said this is the third year Kelly has participated in the event with him. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

U.S. Navy veteran Patrick Therrien of Lisbon walks through Monday evening’s snowfall after the 16th annual Veterans Day Community Prayer Service at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. The five branches of the military were honored during the hourlong service. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

