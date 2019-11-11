Androscoggin County

• Hollie Skolfield, 33, of Lewiston, on a probation violation, 8 p.m. Sunday at 300 Lisbon St. in Lisbon.

• Paul LePage, 54, of Leeds, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:56 p.m. Sunday at 19 Robertson Lane in Leeds.

Auburn

• Ronnie Walker, 28, of Auburn, on charges of burglary, theft, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and a probation hold, Sunday on Hampshire Street.

• Brandon Kirkland, 19, of Lewiston, on charges of assault and violating conditions of release, 10:42 p.m. Sunday at 9 James St.

• Mahad Mohamed, 24, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:52 a.m. Monday at 31 Spring St.

• James Lindahl, 57, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 10:04 a.m. Monday at 64 Dennison St.

Lewiston

• Anthony Dipierro, 39, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after revocation, 1:34 p.m. Monday at 25 Pine St.

