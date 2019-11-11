BETHEL — “The Pie Ladies and Other Desserts,” an evening of comedy and fun, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, by the Senior College Players of Western Mountains Senior College at Gould Academy’s McLaughlin Auditorium.

Ray Leghart, new director of the Senior College Players, is in his “element” working with the Senior College Players. He has been involved in theater for over 40 years as director, actor, designer and technical director. He is now retired and living in Hanover. Leghart attempts to place the new and veteran “amateur thespians” in plays where they can showcase their best talents.

“This year’s main course is ‘The Pie Ladies,’ by Sherry Piros,” said Leghart. “When the ladies who bake the pies for the church supper go beyond the standard apple, blueberry and cherry pies, things can go almost anywhere.” The cast includes Marianne Goff-Dumont, Lorrie Hoeh, Gretchen Motts, Bridget Remington and Rosabelle Tifft.

“A double treat from playwright Jim Gordon gives us some interesting twists,” claims Leghart. “‘Untitled Number Two’ with Lorrie Hoeh and Rosabelle Tifft remind us that art, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder.” Tim LeConey gets a Christmas surprise from Marianne Goff-Dumont and Melinda Remington in “A Christmas Fantasy.”

“Topping off the evening we take a look at a skit from the ‘Carole Burnette Show’,” said Leghart. Jack Kuchta and Bridget Remington bring “passion on 10th Avenue” despite intrusions by Gretchen Motts and Melinda Remington.

The players carry their scripts with them, and no memorization of lines is required. However, they follow stage directions, use props, and develop the characters they are portraying. This is a concept used by senior colleges across the country.

Senior College Players is a course offered by Western Mountains Senior College, Bethel. Performances are open to the public and admission is free. However, donations are accepted to honor royalty fees. For more information, contact Leghart at 781-223-1465.

