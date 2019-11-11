DEAR SUN SPOTS: We’re asking readers to get the word out that the Sun Journal is doing a special feature on personal Thanksgiving stories. Please share this request with family and friends.

What’s your favorite, most meaningful thing about the holiday? Is it a special food you make? Or one someone else cooks that you have to have on the table on Thanksgiving Day? Is it going hunting, watching the Macy’s Day Parade, or family games you play? Is it the volunteering you do to make the day special for others? Is it watching your growing family become part of the tradition?

Tell us what you love about Thanksgiving. Please email writer Karen Schneider by Nov. 16 at [email protected] for an upcoming story. Photos are welcome.

— Mark, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The American Cancer Society needs volunteers in its Topsham office for several programs, including Road to Recovery, Relay for Life, and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Please go to cancer.org/involved/volunteer.html or call 800-227-2345 for more information.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice is seeking volunteers for the Brunswick area. Training is provided. Please call 777-7740 or visit AHCH.org.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing needs for committed residents who will help new Mainers find employment. For more information, please contact Paul Mullaney at [email protected] or call 1-800-781-8550.

— Paul, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Since the summer birds have left, there have been only a few winter birds arriving at my feeders. Even the year-round birds seem to be missing. I have not refilled one of my feeders in three weeks and the other only once every few days. I usually have to refill every day. Has anyone else experienced a dramatic decline in songbirds at their feeders this year?

— Marilyn, Leeds

ANSWER: Sometimes a lack of birds at the feeders is a good thing, indicating that they are stuffing themselves on all the abundant goodies they are finding with no help from humans. I live in the woods and the birds are everywhere and seem to be fat and happy. This occurs especially in the fall when all those seeds are drying up and dropping.

If you are still concerned, be sure there are no predators around the area where you live that could be scaring your little feathered friends away. Other birds and cats are the biggest culprits if you live in a neighborhood.

Also, if you live in a neighborhood, the guy or gal next door may have a feeder armed with better tidbits, a touch more shade, or more water nearby; that all matters to the birdies.

Another thought: if you’ve really cleaned up your yard this fall such as removing any shrubs or trees, or really raked up and disposed of nesting supplies, the birds will snub you.

Keep in mind, too, that birds change their feeding habits with the seasons and certain species eat at different times of day. Some may be flying in and dining under cover before you’re awake in the morning or just as the sun is going down. Try not to worry; they’ll be back.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

