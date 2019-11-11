BANGOR — The University of Maine System is rolling out rules for students who’re called up to military service.
The new policy covers academic accommodations, tuition and housing rebates, and re-admission for students who are called up to active duty. It calls for a full tuition waiver for Maine National Guard members, and guarantees spouses and dependents aren’t evicted during a mobilization.
Chancellor Dannel Malloy said the new policy highlights the ways the system will accommodate and support students when their military service interrupts their education.
Mike Adams is an example of a student whose University of Southern Maine education was upended by a deployment to Afghanistan. Adams, who’s a student at the University of Maine School of Law, said he’s happy to see there’s now a formal policy in place.
