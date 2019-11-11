President Donald Trump and his White House cronies reached a new low recently with their absolutely discouraging comments about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Col. Vindman is a decorated war hero, awarded the Purple Heart. He is still carrying shrapnel in his body that he received protecting our democracy in Iraq.

As usual, Trump has called Vindman a “never-Trumper” without any evidence of knowing his political philosophy. Through the years it has been apparent that Vindman’s philosophy has been America first.

How dare they question Vindman’s patriotism?

The never-ending garbage coming out of the White House whenever someone disagrees with Trump, or brings truth to his lies, is immediately attacked.

Our democracy has never been more at risk than right now.

Virginia Starbird, Leeds

« Previous

Next »