A wintry mix of snow and rain made for a slippery Veterans Day and kept first responders throughout Central and Western Maine busy as more than a dozen reports of cars sliding into ditches, crashing into telephone poles or rolling over onto their sides were called in over a two-hour period Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Gray posted a winter weather advisory from 2:50 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday, cautioning drivers that portions of Central and Western Maine could see between two to four inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.

Twenty minutes after the advisory was posted, the first weather-related accident of the day was reported in Hanover, where a Newry firefighter said that a vehicle careened into a telephone pole, knocking the wires into the roadway.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Between 3 and 5 p.m., more than a dozen accidents were reported, with a majority of them resulting in no injuries.

In Buckfield, around 5:30 p.m., Buckfield Fire and Rescue responded to 553 Streaked Mountain Road for a single vehicle rollover that left the driver entrapped.

A Buckfield Rescue employee said that he couldn’t speak to the specifics of the accident or the patient’s condition due to HIPAA laws.

The Norway Fire Department and PACE Ambulance responded at 5:10 p.m. to 115 Sodom Road, where a vehicle had driven into a cluster of trees.

A Norway firefighter said that nobody was injured in the crash.

In Woodstock, a vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Route 232 and Gore Road, leaving one adult and three children shaken up but uninjured, according to a Woodstock firefighter who was at the scene.

