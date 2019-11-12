Jill Englehaupt, 47, Auburn, violating condition of release on Feb. 14, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Larisha Herrick, 20, Sabattus, three charges of violating condition of release on March 8, first charge found guilty, sentenced 14 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced 14 days; third charge dismissed.

Christopher L. Regoja, 41, Auburn, criminal mischief on March 7, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours, restitution $80.

Ryan Mason, 18, Auburn, criminal mischief on March 5, found guilty, restitution $250, five hours community service.

David St. Amand, 34, Auburn, assault, endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 10, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days all suspended, probation one year.

Justin Ciciotte, 26, Topsham, two charges assault on Jan. 26, first charge found guilty, fined 300; second charge found guilty, fined $300, suspended $300.

Karter W. Carney, 23, Auburn, attaching false plates, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 19, first charge found guilty, fined $150; second charge found guilty, fined $100, suspended $100.

Jason Grizzard, 35, Auburn, failure to stop, remain, provide information on Feb. 22, found guilty, fined $150.

Allen D. Begin, 48, Auburn, violating condition of release on March 6, found guilty, fined $200.

Gina M. Brooks, 45, Wales, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 8, found guilty, fined $100.

Evan D. Dube, 33, Greene, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 10, found guilty, fined $100.

Noordin M. Hassan, 23, Lowell, Mass., failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Feb. 7, filed.

Timothy Huard, 24, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle of Feb. 6, found guilty, fined $100.

Hillary M. Jean, 26, Greene, failure to register vehicle of Feb. 8, found guilty, fined $100.

Jennifer Piela, 38, Sabattus, failure to register vehicle of Feb. 6, found guilty, fined $100.

Nanette M. Hardy Timmins, 57, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 20, found guilty, restitution $11.98, 10 hours community service.

Matthew R. Edgecomb, 50, Litchfield, operating after registration suspended on Feb. 28, dismissed.

Jessie Boda, 47, Poland, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 15, found guilty, fined $100.

Holly Perron, 47, Sumner, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 22, found guilty, fined $100.

Kyleen Dennison, 33, Auburn, operating after registration suspended, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 20, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, 15 hours community service.

John A. Voye, 42, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on March 2, found guilty, fined $100.

Brian Marsh, 27, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 28, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

Kevin Estes, 65, Auburn, failure to stop, provide information on March 2, found guilty, fined $150.

Jacqueline Cleaves, 24, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Feb. 27, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael Bachelder, 48, Sabattus, protective order from harassment violation on March 17, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Amy A. Ivy, 36, New Gloucester, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on March 1, found guilty, fined $500.

Danielle Kopka, 45, Lewiston, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on March 15, first charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced 48 hours; second charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Casandra R. Perrault, 29, Casco, operating after registration suspended on March 5, found guilty, fined $100.

Jesse N. Beaudet, 29, Canton, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on March 6, found guilty, fined $300.

Tiffany R. Morin, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 30, 2018, found guilty, restitution $35.

Nathanial Baril, 33, Lewiston, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on March 23, first charge found guilty, sentenced three days; second charge found guilty, sentenced three days; third charge dismissed.

Kerrie A. Simms, 46, Oxford, violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 25, first charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $250.

Gary Bucklin, 33, Windsor, failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on March 25, first charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Trevor Brown, 21, Mechanic Falls, violating condition of release on March 26, found guilty, fined $250.

Kyle R.E. Edwards, 25, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order, domestic violence stalking, violating condition of release on March 25, first charge found guilty, sentenced 270 days all but 90 days suspended, probation one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days, probation one year; third charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days, probation one year.

Carl A. Frost II, 35, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol), refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, violating condition of release on March 27, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours; third charge dismissed.

Donald Asselin, 59, Greene, causing death of person while committing traffic infraction on Nov. 20, 2017, offense committed, license suspended two years.

Camden G. Grimmel, 20, Greene, minor consuming liquor, minor transporting liquor on April 4, first charge, offense committed, fined $300; second charge dismissed.

Camden G. Grimmel, 20, Greene, transportation of drugs by minor, use of drug paraphernalia on June 23, 2018, first charge offense committed, license suspended 30 days; second charge dismissed.

Kurt A. Niler, 24, Freedom, N.H., nuisance parties on May 24, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Cayleb Hadakin, 22, Greene, littering on March 28, 2018, filed.

Edward R. Heath III, 21, Minot, minor consuming liquor on July 25, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

John E. Fossett, 22, Poland, operating unregistered ATV on Aug. 11, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Alekander J. Marceau, 20, Waban, Mass., nuisance party on Oct. 1, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Samuel G. Huebsahmann, 22, Lynnfield, Mass., nuisance party on Oct. 1, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Morgan WH Dewdney, 22, Meriden, N.H., nuisance party on Oct. 1, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Charles H. Harker, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party on Sept. 22, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Andrew J. Small, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party on Sept. 22, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Mathew H. Kelleher, 32, Lewiston, nuisance party on Sept. 22, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Cooper R. Clark, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party on Sept. 22, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Peri A. Brookman, 20, Los Angeles, Calif., nuisance party on Sept. 23, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Nicole Arsenault, 23, Auburn, failure to vaccinate dog against rabies on Oct. 3, 2018, dismissed.

Andrew J. Small, 22, Deerfield, Ill., nuisance party on Oct. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Cooper R. Clark, 22, Rumson, N.J., nuisance party on Oct. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Julie Fisher, 53, Livermore Falls, allowing dog to be at large on Sept. 8, 20178, by default, fined $200.

Dennis R. Tremblay, 59, Sabattus, cruelty to animals on Aug. 24, 2018, offense committed, fined $250.

Kaleb Humiston, 20, Livermore Falls, minor transporting liquor on Oct. 20, 2018, dismissed.

Jaeslynn Anderson, 18, Auburn, curfew violation on Dec. 7, 2018, by default, fined $50.

Amal Barre, 18, Lewiston, curfew violation on Dec. 7, 2018, by default, fined $25.

Kenneth Humphrey, 19, Poland, use of drug paraphernalia, marijuana under 21 years of age on Nov. 10, 2018, charges dismissed.

Alexander P. Coughlin, 20, Manchester, minor possessing liquor on Nov. 6, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Vincent Rimaldi, 20, Litchfield, minor consuming liquor on Sept. 2, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Noah C. Pellerin, 19, Poland, marijuana under 21 years of age on Dec. 4, 2018, dismissed.

Alexander Dumais, 40, Sabattus, animal trespass, keeping unlicensed dog on Oct. 18, 2018, first charge offense committed, fined $50; second charge offense committed, fined $50.

Ruth Goding, 69, Auburn, cruelty to animals on Dec. 20, 2018, offense committed, fined $500.

Raven Rossignol, 20, Lewiston, minor possessing liquor on Dec. 31, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Race Bouchard, 20, Auburn, minor possessing liquor on Dec. 31, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Dylan Guilmette, 41, Minot, operating unregistered ATV on Nov. 4, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Mark A. Glidden, 43, Lewiston, enter or causing a projectile to enter a place illegally on Nov. 22, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Stanley L. Evrard, 54, Poland, violating fishing rule on Dec. 20, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Donald G. Webster, 65, Auburn, failure to list, maintain list of transaction on June 11, 2018, offense committed, fined $125.

Irving J. Moore, 67, Lisbon, illegal transportation of animal or bird on Nov. 19, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Richard Wilson, 54, Brunswick, violating fishing rule on Dec. 30, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Austin J. Decoster Jr., 52, Turner, violation of rule of Chapter 305 on Nov. 26, 2018, dismissed.

Misty R. Duguay, 27, New Gloucester, use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 1, offense committed, fined $300.

George E. Delano, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party complaint, by default, fined $300.

Matthew A. Bradeen, 41, Lisbon, failure to produce permit on July 9, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Debra Rollins, 57, Livermore Falls, failure to label traps on May 7, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Ashly Hill, 27, Livermore Falls, allowing dog to be at large on Feb. 4, by default, fined $50.

Ryan Dall, 19, Lisbon, minor possessing liquor on Feb. 23, offense committed, fined $200.

Sean N. Gagnon, 20, Lisbon, minor possessing liquor on Feb. 23, offense committed, fined $300.

Cameron Greene, 19, Sabattus, minor consuming liquor on Feb. 23, by default, fined $200.

Jayce Doyon, 32, Durham, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 1, offense committed, fined $200.

Corey S. Moore, 32, Lewiston, operating unregistered snowmobile on Feb. 2, found guilty, fined $200.

Brian S. Turgeon, 40, Lisbon, operating unregistered snowmobile on Jan. 19, offense committed, fined $200.

