AUBURN — The Androscoggin Land Trust will host its annual meeting and 30th anniversary celebration from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at L/A Arts Gallery, 221 Lisbon St. A photography exhibit, “The Vision to Conserve: Celebrating 30 Years with Androscoggin Land Trust,” featuring photographs by Courtney Mooney of ALT-conserved properties is on display through Dec. 31. Photos from the collection will be available for purchase and a raffle drawing will occur at the event to determine the recipient of one of the framed photos from the collection (tickets can be purchased in advance).

The evening schedule is as follows:

5-6 p.m. — Social hour, photography exhibit, complimentary appetizers, art raffle tickets and art for sale, cash bar;

6-6:45 p.m. — Welcome, celebration of ALT community, remarks from artist Courtney Mooney and sponsors, annual meeting business;

6:45-6:55 p.m. — Art raffle drawing, cheers to 30 years of conservation and cake;

6:55-7:30 p.m. — Social hour, photography exhibit, art for sale, cash bar.

The event is free (suggested $10 donation) and open to the public. Additional event information can be found at androscogginlandtrust.org, [email protected] or 207-782-2302.