PORTLAND — Lewiston-based law firm Brann & Isaacson has opened an office at 136 Commercial St. in Portland.

The larger space reflects the growth of Brann & Isaacson’s Maine and national practice. The renovated location features individual offices and conference rooms with extensive views of Portland’s waterfront.

Brann & Isaacson is headquartered at 184 Main St. in Lewiston.

