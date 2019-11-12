GARDINER — Capital City Improv will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Capital City Improv Comedy uses audience suggestions and stories to create customized comedy shows right before your eyes. Each show is unique and will never be seen again. Using a combination of quick wits, teamwork and music, Capital City Improv delivers a show that is professional, fast and funny. Now in its seventh year, Capital City Improv was conceived and started by Dennis Price.

Price studied improvisation in Chicago at IO Theater, The Second City and the Playground Theater. Combining his love of improv and his love of Maine, Price created Capital City Improv to bring comedy, fun and memorable experiences to the central Maine area.

Advance tickets are $16, adults; $14, seniors; and $5, youth, or at the door the night of the show $19, adults; $17, seniors; and $5, youth. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, by phone at 207-582-7144 or by visiting www.johnsonhall.org.

