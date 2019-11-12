Recently, I was watching television and heard that Congressman Adam Schiff will not allow any of the Republican choices to testify. Last I heard, if impeachment is legitimate, both sides have to be heard. I am wondering, at this point, if anyone else is noticing that?

If Schiff thinks it’s a sham or not, they should be allowed to be heard and let the people decide. As of right now, it’s a one-way street.

I hope the situation does not affect people to a point where we lose the bonds that hold this country together.

I pray for this country and hope this mess all works out. To those of us who will be watching this unfold, I hope we all pay attention.

Clem Bechard, Lewiston

