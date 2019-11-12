Wilton Day Homemakers meeting

WILTON — The Wilton Day Homemakers will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Luke’s Church. Members will put together baskets for the craft fair as well as make ornaments for the Rotary Tree.

Rumford Area Quilters to gather

RUMFORD — Rumford Area Quilters (RAQ) will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Rumford United Methodist Church, Linnell Street. All area quilters are welcome.

Hand-quilting styles will be demonstrated and Christmas angels will be collected for the Christmas Tree Festival in December. Show and Tell is always welcome.

If area schools are closed, RAQ will also be cancelled. For more information, call 207-562-7050.

VFW members to meet at Lewiston Armory

LEWISTON — The James B. Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. Anyone wishing to become a VFW member must present a DD214 to be eligible. All war veterans are welcome.

Multi-Age Novel Idea Book Club to discuss junior fiction

PARIS — Paris Public Library’s Multi-Age Novel Idea Book Club will discuss the junior fiction historical novel, “Finding Langston” by Lesa Cline-Ranscome, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

In 1946, as part of The Great Migration, 11-year-old Langston, an African American boy whose mother died, moves with his father from Alabama with its magnolia trees and red dirt roads to the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago.

Coping with relocating, losses and bullying, Langston is able to finds solace in the Chicago Public Library where everyone is welcome, unlike the library in Alabama which was for whites-only. At the Chicago Public Library, Langston discovers poetry books by Langston Hughes and the special connection he has with him.

“Finding Langston” is a Coretta Scott King Honor Book, the winner of the 2019 Scott O’Dell Award for Historical Fiction, Kirkus Review’s Best Book of the Year and the School Library Journal’s Best Book of 2018.

New members are welcome. To borrow the book, contact the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994.

Learn to make items from balsam fir

CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Chesterville Town Office, Dutch Gap Road. The group usually meets on the fourth Tuesday but, because of Thanksgiving, the meeting date has been changed. From 7-7:30 p.m., Dave Fuller, from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, will present “Identifying and Products from Balsam Fir.” He will teach creative uses for balsam fir through a slide show and hands-on examples.

All meetings and events are free and open to the public.

Sodality members to learn exercises

LEWISTON — St. Anne Sodality of Holy Family Parish, Prince of Peace Parish, will hold a membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the parish hall. Doors will open at 5:30.

After a brief business meeting, Linn Morin, certified fitness instructor, will teach members how to do Senior Flex exercises. Morin is nationally accredited and is a Silver Sneaker/Flex Fitness instructor. She has been an aerobics instructor in Lewiston for over three decades. For more information, call 207-523-9055.

Light refreshments will be served by Flo Marquis. Those who have not returned the cash raffle tickets should do so before Saturday, Nov. 30. The drawing will be on Dec. 4 at the annual Christmas dinner at the Green Ladle.

Gideon to address Androscoggin County Democrats

AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Auburn City Hall, 60 Court St., second floor. Parking is available in the parking garage directly behind City Hall on Mechanics Row.

In addition to regular county committee business and information on the newly-opened campaign office in Lewiston, there will be a special guest presentation by Speaker of the Maine House Sara Gideon, who is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate. Gideon will discuss her views on current affairs and her goals for the future. She will answer questions.

Androscoggin County Democrats and all others interested are welcome. For more information, call 207-784-5726.

Local explorer to address historical society

NEW GLOUCESTER — “In, On and Around Sabbathday Lake” is the title of the Thursday, Nov. 21, program of the New Gloucester Historical Society to be presented by local explorer Tom Driscoll at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. The 7 p.m. program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Marine Corps Detachment 810 to meet

LEWISTON — Marine Corps League Central Maine Detachment 810 will host its monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. All Marines, FMF Corpsman and Navy Chaplains are invited. Anyone interested in Marines Helping Veterans is also invited to attend.

November meeting of woodland owners is tour

BUCKFIELD — The Western Chapter of Maine Woodland Owners (formerly SWOAM) will revisit the Everett Towle Memorial Forest from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23. Members will have an opportunity to meet and walk with the new MWO forester, Harold Burnett, an experienced consulting forester who maintains his own consulting business as well as working with MWO.

The woodlot has a variety of timber types and terrain, including a stream recently crossed by a Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) funded bridge. Some harvesting has been done in the last several years, and a long term forest management plan has been completed.

The public is invited. Coffee and doughnuts will be available. The 185-acre Everett Towle Memorial Forest is off the Purkis Road. A kiosk and landing is on the right. Signs will be posted. Wear blaze orange. For more information, call Merle Ring at 207-743-5976.

