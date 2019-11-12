It is good to see our tax dollars for bond issues work. What a beautiful job workers are doing on the Bernard Lown Peace Bridge in New Auburn. It is absolutely beautiful and clean.
Good job. Keep it up.
Connie Lessard, Auburn
