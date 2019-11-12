FARMINGTON — Selectmen accepted an $806,476 bid Tuesday for a rescue pumper to replace Engine 1.

The offer for the truck, which will have a galvanized frame to prevent rust, was from Minuteman Fire and Rescue Apparatus Inc. of Walpole, Massachusetts.

Town Manager Richard Davis said he is working with bond council to explore lease purchase options to pay for the truck.

“There is a sizable discount if payment is made in full by Dec. 6,” he said. “We need to find out if it applies to a lease program.”

Board of Selectmen Chairman Joshua Bell asked if there were any warranties for the truck.

Capt. TD Hardy said there are usually a number of them. The warranty on the big components is usually five years, he said.

The board also accepted a $19,050 Homeland Security grant to purchase a battery-operated extrication tool. Davis said the grant would cover 100% of the cost.

Hardy said the tool can be used in remote areas, is quick to set up and has technology for newer vehicles.

“It’s portable, can be popped out of one truck,” he said. “We’ll no longer need to take that money out of the budget.”

The board also approved spending unallocated fire equipment reserve account funds for repairs to Tower 3.

Acting Chief Tim Hardy said when the truck was taken to Massachusetts to repair damages from the Sept. 16 propane explosion at LEAP Inc.’s office building, it ran a little hot. He was told the radiator should be replaced.

He asked Davis about using some of the funds appropriated for the repair of Engine 2.

“The radiator is $3,800,” he said. “About 15 hours of labor to change it out. I’m confident we won’t spend all the money allotted to Engine 2 repairs. A lot of those are being done in-house.”

Davis estimated the repairs at about $5,000 but Hardy thought it would be about $6,000.

In other matters the board:

Accepted a $1,500 grant from Walmart to purchase and set up equipment for the police truck.

Authorized the sale, by bid, of the LESO-acquired front-end loader and use proceeds to purchase two police cruisers.

Approved spending $20,000 for a used Sicard snowblower for public works.

Approved spending $78,995 on a loader to plow sidewalks.

Wrote off $2,986.50 in uncollectable personal property taxes.

Executed declarations to collect personal property taxes in small claims court.

Authorized Davis to enter into a three-year agreement for recycling services with Archie’s Inc. of Mexico.

