FARMINGTON — Franklin Community Health Network has named Trampas D. Hutches as its next president.

Hutches succeeds Timothy A. Churchill, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Hutches is president and CEO of Melissa Memorial Hospital in Holyoke, Colorado. He began his career in Colorado 20 years ago as a cardiac catheterization technologist, later working as an anesthesia tech before becoming the supervisor of the radiology department at a hospital in Nebraska.

In 2013, he became the chief operations/information officer at Middle Park Medical Center/Centura Health, serving four communities west of Boulder. In 2016, he was named president and chief executive officer of Melissa Memorial Hospital.

