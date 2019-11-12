Kaleb O. Bowring, 26, Norridgewock, robbery on June 13, 2012, probation revocation, sentenced 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Daryl Searles, 62, Avon, three counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on April 18, 2014, first count found guilty, fined $400, Department of Corrections 10 years, probation three years, community service 500 hours, second count fined $400, Department of Corrections 10 years with all but three years suspended, probation three years, community service 500 hours., third count fined $400, Department of Corrections three years, community service 500 hours.

Michael P. Halle, 51, Anson, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on June 15, 2014, DEA, Department of Corrections one year, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Justin C. Kendall, 39, Farmington, burglary on July 11, 2014, probation revocation, sentenced five months, probation partially revoked.

Shawn Flagg, 43, Lewiston, gross sexual assault on Feb. 1, 2010, found guilty, sentenced Department of Corrections 10 years, all but five years suspended, probation four years.

Anna L. Larochelle, 38, Kingfield, unlawful sexual contact on June 1, 2014, probation revocation, sentenced seven months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Gary L. Choate Jr., 32, Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on July 12, 2015, found guilty, sentenced six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Clayton King, 74, Farmington, reckless conduct on Sept. 3, 2015, dismissed.

Reda Sabri, 41, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 9, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Shane P. Dineen, 32, Beverly, Mass., criminal conspiracy on May 1, 2016, violating condition of release on May 2, 2016, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced six months, second charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Darcy Ellis Jr., 50, New Sharon, domestic violence assault on July 27, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced 180 days, probation two years.

Jason M. Jarvis, 33, Rumford, domestic violence assault, priors on Sept. 4, 2016, domestic violence assault on Sept. 4, 2016, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty.

Michael R. Russell, 31, Sabattus, operating after habitual offender revocation on July 4, 2016, dismissed.

Macadez L. Richard, 28, Rockland, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior, violating condition of release, reckless conduct on Dec. 20, 2016, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $500.

Sara A. Martin, 28, Peru, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Jan. 2, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Lisa Parent, 51, Livermore Falls, three counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 2, 2017, first count dismissed, second count dismissed, third count found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Jennifer M. Malchisky, 37, Rumford, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Dec. 2, 2016, probation revocation.

Richard J. White, 72, Farmington, terrorizing on May 19, 2017, dismissed.

Joshua Norton, 40, West Farmington, domestic violence stalking on May 28, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced 294 days, probation partially revoked.

Zachary Dewar, 27, Jay, domestic violence assault, assault, obstructing report of crime on June 10, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced seven days.

James Sweeney, 59, Warren, murder on July 11, 2017, found guilty, sentenced 38 years, restitution $1,785.

Jason L. Aasted, 38, Wilton, domestic violence assault, assault on July 15, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Edward L. Carleton, 48, Farmington, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal mischief on July 27, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days, all suspended, probation one year, restitution $3,879, second charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days, all suspended, probation one year, restitution $3,879.

Joshua L. Hiscock, 36, Phillips, domestic violence assault on Aug. 31, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced 145 days, probation partially revoked.

Gordon M. Webber, 28, Phillips, violating protection from abuse order on Aug. 25, 2017, dismissed, sentenced 24 hours.

Dakota L. Cochran, 24, Wilton, terrorizing on Sept. 13, 2017, found guilty, sentenced 90 days, all suspended, administrative release, sentenced to eight months.

Edward L. Carleton, 48, Farmington, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 12, 2017, found guilty, sentenced 364 days, all suspended, probation one year, restitution $3,879.

James Warren, 33, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault on Oct. 7, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced four months, probation partially revoked.

Tiffany A. Webber, 34, Farmington, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 19, 2017, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 19, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Justin C. Porter, 34, Smithfield, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, operation of defective vehicle, attaching false plates on Sept. 5, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced seven days, license suspended 30 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days, third charge dismissed.

John Bickford, 55, Fayette, operating under the influence (drugs or combination), reckless conduct on Nov. 20, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Douglas Theriault, 37, Greenbush, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 24, 2017, found guilty, fined $400.

Vance G. Billings, 43, Rumford, assault on Dec. 2, 2017, found guilty, sentenced 364 days all but 20 suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $2,000.

James Gailloux, 44, Sabattus, unlawful possession of scheduled on Oct. 17, 2017, found guilty, fined $400, restitution $120.

Kaitlin Bean, 24, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Dec. 15, 2017, dismissed.

Nicole S. Waas, 34, Sumner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 24, 2017, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 180 days all but 35 suspended, probation one year and six months.

Paul A. Plourd, 29, Kingfield, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Dec. 22, 2017, found guilty, fined $400.

Clifford G. Bradbury, 44, Dixfield, night hunting, loaded firearm or crossbow in motor vehicle, shoot firearm, bow and arrow or crossbow over way, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on Nov. 21, 2016, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 30 days, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Amanda M. Hutchinson, 40, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Courtney Jalbert, 25, Farmington, two charges domestic violence assault on Sept. 1, 2017, charges dismissed.

Rick Laweryson, 33, Skowhegan, operating after habitual offender revocation, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 28, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 30 days, second charge dismissed.

Jesse L. Ross, 36, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on April 10, 2018, dismissed.

Nicole Gormley, 26, Waterville, unlawful possession cocaine base, priors on Feb. 17, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced 25 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Lester E. Hatch, 72, Scarborough, operating after habitual offender revocation, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 19, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Curt Mercer, 33, Farmington, domestic violence assault on May 4, 2018, found guilty.

Logan Welch, 23, Jay, domestic violence assault on May 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Benjamin York, 25, Auburn, assault on June 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $300, all suspended, sentenced 129 days.

Clover L. York, 53, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor, hindering apprehension or prosecution, procuring imitation liquor for minor on June 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, fined $400, third charge dismissed, forth charge found guilty, fined $200.

William C. Parker, 50, Chesterfield, failing to extinguish fire on May 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Austin M. Clark, 27, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 25, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Marlene H. Bradbury, 65, Carthage, false public alarm or report, unsworn falsification on Nov. 22, 2016, filed.

Ethyn E. Buotte, 19, Auburn, manslaughter, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 31, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 years with all but three suspended, probation four years, second charge dismissed.

John C. McCarter, 31, Anson, operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 72 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Peter M. Rocafort-Stravecky, 20, La Sierra, Puerto Rico, gross sexual assault on July 18, 2018, dismissed.

Craig W. Bunnell, 49, Avon, assault on July 22, 2018, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 27, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced two years with all but 180 days suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed.

Jessica J. Harris, 40, Chesterfield, Virginia, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 4, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, license suspended 150 days.

