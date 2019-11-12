LEWISTON — Jason Linneken and Sam Stewart of Geiger’s Lewiston corporate office were recently presented quarterly Geiger Star awards.

These awards are given to associates, who have been nominated by fellow associates, in recognition of their efforts to work the values of The Geiger Way.

Linneken is a systems analyst in the accounts receivable department. When the department fell behind in the posting of automatic payments, he was asked to help out. After a couple hours of training he was off and running and in a little over two weeks, Linneken posted almost $1.6 million in payments.

In Stewart’s new role as a key customer specialist, she has served as the point person for internal departments during the Winter People acquisition. Because of the nuances and new processes of the transition, she stepped in to assist in all areas, regardless of whether or not it was part of her direct responsibilities.

