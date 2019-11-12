DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have the name of a plumber in your Rolodex? I have a leaky faucet that needs to be repaired. I enjoy reading your column.

— Rae, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: Plumbers are very special to me as I have a son-in-law and grandson in the trade, making them sixth and seventh generation plumbers in the family.

Readers, please send me your recommendations and I’ll add them to the list. I have Ron Daigle Plumbing & Heating (782-3071); QuikServe Plumbing; Heating & Air Conditioning (786-0019); Huston Brothers (353-7100); and Stephen Dulac Plumbing & Heating (795-0914). I know there are many more in the area, so make yourselves known. Everyone needs an expert plumber in their lives!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I know that sometimes it takes a while to find answers to some questions that are sent to Sun Spots. I sent in a few questions around the first week in October and they haven’t been in the paper yet. We’re just wondering.

I read Sun Spots every day.

— No name, Peru

ANSWER: This is a good opportunity to explain how Sun Spots works … and doesn’t. When you submit a question or request, you must include your full name and either an email address or phone number. If the letter is handwritten, it must be legible. If the question is about a person, such as a singer or television personality, I must have as much information as possible with their name spelled correctly. For example, asking about “the nice blonde who used to be a sports commentator on Channel 13” doesn’t give me enough to go on.

In Sun Spots, we do not print opinions (oh, but how I love to share mine!); complaints about businesses, teachers, neighbors, the municipality where you live, your teenager, or your great aunt.

And we don’t print requests for individuals seeking money (for instance to pay your vet bills) or asking for big-ticket items, i.e. vehicles or furniture, unless you specifically say you are willing to pay for the item.

We do, however, offer a space for nonprofits seeking donations and other needs, as well as announcing fundraisers.

I do my best to answer all questions, but sometimes I get stumped and ask our readers for assistance. Once in a blue moon, I can’t find an answer, no matter how hard I try.

And yes! I’m a human, not a software program. (I have been asked this.) So you see, even life in Sun Spots Land isn’t perfect, only nearly so! Keep those questions and requests coming … and remember, I love you guys!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Veterans Day, Applebee’s offered a free dinner to veterans whether or not you are still in the service or have gotten out. My husband, who was in the Navy on board the USS Forrestal during the Vietnam era, and I went to the Oxford Applebee’s. It was fantastic and also very busy. The servers were very polite and kind. There was even a free beer if you wanted one. I just had to share this and say thank you. The restaurant has been doing this for twelve years.

— Karen, no town

ANSWER: There are several eateries that participated in free meals for vets. Next year, I’ll attempt to publish a list ahead of time!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

