1: Pledge of Allegiance

2: *To hold public hearings on the following applications for marijuana businesses:

· Jacob Angelakis/Biome LLC 19-MJ-02

Adult Use Marijuana Store, Cultivation, Manufacturing

105 Bridge Street U29-002

· Chad Crandall 19-MJ-08

Adult Use Cultivation Facility

Webster Road R04-020

· Lucas Sirois / Lakemont LLC 19-MJ-09

Adult Use Marijuana Store

118 Knowlton Corner Road U37-001-A

3: *To write off as uncollectible personal property taxes in the total amount of $2,986.50

4: *To execute declarations of action to be brought in the name of the Municipality to collect personal property taxes

5: *To award the bid for a new rescue pumper

6: *To accept a $19,050 Homeland Security Grant to purchase a battery-operated combination tool and cutter

7: To authorize the expenditure of unallocated fire equipment reserve account funds for repairs to Tower 3

8: *To accept a $1,500 grant from Wal-Mart to purchase equipment and set up the police truck

9: *To authorize the sale by bid of the LESO-Acquired front end loader and use of the proceeds to purchase the two police cruisers approved at the October 8, 2019 meeting

10: *To authorize the purchase of a used Sicard snowblower

11: *To authorize the manager to enter into a three (3) year agreement with Archie’s, Inc. for recycling service

12: *To consider forming a committee to explore options for replacing the WW II Honor Roll at Meetinghouse Park

13: *To consider an expenditure of $355.50 for a full color ad in the Winter 2020 Kennebec & Androscoggin River Valley Regional Edition of Discover Maine Magazine, to be funded from the special projects account

14: *To approve the minutes of October 22, 2019

15: To discuss other business

