1: Pledge of Allegiance
2: *To hold public hearings on the following applications for marijuana businesses:
· Jacob Angelakis/Biome LLC 19-MJ-02
Adult Use Marijuana Store, Cultivation, Manufacturing
105 Bridge Street U29-002
· Chad Crandall 19-MJ-08
Adult Use Cultivation Facility
Webster Road R04-020
· Lucas Sirois / Lakemont LLC 19-MJ-09
Adult Use Marijuana Store
118 Knowlton Corner Road U37-001-A
3: *To write off as uncollectible personal property taxes in the total amount of $2,986.50
4: *To execute declarations of action to be brought in the name of the Municipality to collect personal property taxes
5: *To award the bid for a new rescue pumper
6: *To accept a $19,050 Homeland Security Grant to purchase a battery-operated combination tool and cutter
7: To authorize the expenditure of unallocated fire equipment reserve account funds for repairs to Tower 3
8: *To accept a $1,500 grant from Wal-Mart to purchase equipment and set up the police truck
9: *To authorize the sale by bid of the LESO-Acquired front end loader and use of the proceeds to purchase the two police cruisers approved at the October 8, 2019 meeting
10: *To authorize the purchase of a used Sicard snowblower
11: *To authorize the manager to enter into a three (3) year agreement with Archie’s, Inc. for recycling service
12: *To consider forming a committee to explore options for replacing the WW II Honor Roll at Meetinghouse Park
13: *To consider an expenditure of $355.50 for a full color ad in the Winter 2020 Kennebec & Androscoggin River Valley Regional Edition of Discover Maine Magazine, to be funded from the special projects account
14: *To approve the minutes of October 22, 2019
15: To discuss other business
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Maine’s congressional delegation backs effort to spur passage of Equal Rights Amendment
-
Maine
News Roundup: Honoring veterans
-
Nation / World
Sandy Hook lawsuit against gun maker can go forward, Supreme Court says
-
Advertiser Democrat
Municipal Agenda – Harrison Selectmen’s Meeting
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Freezing rain switches to rain for Tuesday morning commute