AUBURN – Claudette F. Landry, 74, of Auburn, peacefully passed away on Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lewiston on March 4, 1945, a daughter of the late Valere and Evelyn (Martin) Poussard. She grew up in the Lewiston area and attended Holy Cross School as well as St. Dom’s and Marie Joseph Academy in Biddeford.

On August 1, 1970, she married Raymond Landry at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston and the two started a family together. During that time, she worked at Quinco Fabrics, and her final working years of which she was the most proud as a CNA and med tech for Marguerite d’Youville Pavilion.

She was a member of Prince of Peace (Holy Cross) Parish for her entire life.

Claudette will always be remembered for her love of knitting. She would always make items for her family such as hats, mittens and afghans. She will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Raymond J. Landry of Auburn; her son, Charles his wife, Mari along with their children Hope and Rhys of Lewiston. She also leaves behind her brother, Gerald Poussard and his wife, Lillian of Lewiston, her sisters, Jeannine Tardiff and her husband, Gerry of Auburn, Evelyn Martel and her husband, Richard of Lisbon, Joycelyn Plourde of Auburn; as well as her best friend, Laurette Lauze of Lewiston. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as grandnieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Serge Landry; and her brothers Paul Poussard and Maurice Poussard.

Condolences and fond memories of Claudette may be shared at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A very special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Oncology Department and C2 at St. Mary’s, especially Doctors Andrei and Talakshi who went so far out of their way to care for her. Also, a very special thank you to the doctors and staff of The Hospice House.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Friday Nov. 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Claudette’s memory to the

Bone Marrow Foundation

515 Madison Ave. Suite 1130

New York, NY 10022

or at

www.bonemarrow.org

