BOWDOINHAM — An Orono man was charged with drug trafficking after he was allegedly found with 15 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham on Monday.

Troopers stopped a vehicle headed south in Bowdoinham on I-295 driven by Terrel Walker, 28, originally from New York and now residing in Orono.

Walker was the subject of an outstanding federal arrest warrant related to a drug trafficking arrest by Maine State Police in August 2019, according to a news release.

Walker allegedly had more than 15 pounds of marijuana with him packaged for commercial sale worth around $30,000. Police say he also was found with $2,000 in cash and some unmarked and unlabeled pills.

The type of pills are unknown, pending laboratory testing.

Walker was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking of marijuana and bail violation, both Class C crimes punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

State police say they also arrested a passenger, 25-year-old Eimel Evans of Augusta, on a warrant for a misdemeanor traffic violation.

