Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Wac Maiwan, 27, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 12:18 p.m. Tuesday at the Maine Probation Office in Portland.

• Billy Montero, 34, of Boothbay, on charges of reckless conduct, violating conditions of release, illegal possession of a firearm, burglary, theft, and theft of firearms, 1:35 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Lewiston.

• Von Lindahl, 50, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office in Auburn.

Auburn

• Christopher Kyajohnian, 43, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for burglary and charges of assault, aggravated criminal trespassing, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 3:11 a.m. Tuesday at 128 Poland Spring Road.

Lewiston

• Dereck Blair, 24, of Readfield, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:47 p.m. Tuesday at 37 Park St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Robert J. Desroches, 61, of Dixfield struck the back of a vehicle driven by John M. Ryerson, 41, of Rumford at 3:10 p.m. Friday on Center Street while Ryerson was stopped at a red light. The 2010 Chevrolet driven by Desroches and owned by Fortin Construction Inc. in Auburn was towed and the 2003 Chevrolet owned by Ryerson received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Robert F. Cusson, 79, of Lewiston on at 1:36 p.m. Saturday on Turner Street struck parked vehicles owned by Ronald D. Harrison, 55, of Auburn and Ernest T. Cloutier, 50, of Auburn. The 2015 Ford owned by Cusson received functional damage while Harrison’s 2009 Chevrolet and Cloutier’s 2014 Dodge were towed.

• Vehicles driven by Sheila V. Plummer, 72, of Auburn and James A. Vachon, 27, of Leeds collided at 2:19 p.m. Sunday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2016 Hyundai owned by Plummer received functional damage and the 1999 Honda owned by Vachon was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Michael L. Ouellette, 58, of Auburn struck the back of a vehicle driven by Shirley L. Market, 63, of Casco at 3:18 p.m. Sunday on Court Street while Market was stopped at a red light. The 2014 Hyundai owned by Ouellette and the 2017 Nissan owned by Market received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Angela M. Johnston, 52, of Minot at 5:36 p.m. Monday on West Auburn Road struck a deer. The 2018 Infiniti owned by Johnston received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Christian G. Ballard, 21, of Turner at 9:30 p.m. Monday slid off on Perkins Ridge Road and rolled onto its side. The 2010 GMC owned by Ballard received functional damage.

