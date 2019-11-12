RUMFORD — Town officials are seeking three more people to serve on the Poland Spring Community Benefits Fund Committee.

Jolene Lovejoy and Lenny McKenna were approved by the Board of Selectmen last week.

Chairman Chris Brennick said applications are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Town Office. Appointments will be made at the Dec. 5 board meeting.

Initially, the board will designate two members for one-year terms, two for two-year terms and one for three years. After that, all terms will be for three years.

The fund is part of the 15-year agreement signed in 2017 by the Rumford Water District to allow Poland Spring Water Co. to draw up to 150 million gallons of water per year from two district wells.

Nestle Waters North America, the water company’s parent, would invest $250,000 per year over the first four years of water extraction to create an investment fund of $1 million, according to the agreement. It would also provide $50,000 per year in each of the first four years to Rumford for projects now and $20,000 per year in lieu of taxes during the 15-year agreement.

Selectmen agreed the town would invest the money with the understanding that only the interest would be spent.

The committee will evaluate projects benefiting from the fund. It will be directed to consult periodically with the town finance director and town treasurer regarding the management of the fund, and meet quarterly, or as called by the board chairman.

In other matters Thursday, selectmen:

* Approved a bid of $7,650 from Jim Cole Carpentry & Roofing of Rumford to replace asphalt shingles on the Rumford Point Fire Station. Fire Chief Chris Reed said the plan is to have it done before winter.

* Approved a bid of $26,000 from Viking Cives of Harrisville, New York, to buy an asphalt recycler and hot box trailer. Public Works Director Dale Roberts said if Mexico receives funding for it next June, officials might consider sharing the cost of the asphalt recycler and hot box trailer.

* Approved a bid of $695 from Smith & Town Printers of Berlin, New Hampshire, for 300 copies of the annual town report.

* Approved the bid of $525 from Gallant’s Auto Salvage of North Yarmouth for the fire chief’s old car. It was the only bid.

