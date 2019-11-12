PORTLAND — Victoria Mansion, Portland’s historic home and National Historic Landmark, will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 29, for the annual holiday season of “Christmas at Victoria Mansion.” Now in its fourth decade, the six-week holiday celebration has become a tradition for many.

Each year a talented team of designers, florists, artists and fellow nonprofit organizations descend upon the mansion to transform its original 19th century interiors into a winter wonderland — this year with the theme of “Ghosts of Christmas Past,” celebrating the nostalgia the season brings.

On Monday, Nov. 25, there will be an exclusive preview from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with complimentary refreshments. The holiday designers will be present.

Night of the Nutcracker with Portland Ballet will take place at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 1 and 8.

Stories on the Staircase will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18. The free program is geared toward preschool children. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Director of Education Staci Hanscom at [email protected]

The Victoria Mansion annual Holiday Gala will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, followed by $5 First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6.

The Gaslight League New Year’s Eve Soiree will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Tickets will be available soon.

The mansion is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed Christmas and New Year’s Day. Tickets are $16, adults; $14, seniors; AAA members; $7, college students; $5, children age 6-17; free, under age 6 and active military members. There is also a family rate of $35.

Victoria Mansion is at 109 Danforth St. For more information, contact Development and Communications Coordinator Victoria Levesque at [email protected] or 207-772-4841, ext. 111.

