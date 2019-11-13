AUBURN — The School Committee went into executive session Wednesday to move forward with the evaluation of Superintendent Katy Grondin.

Even though Grondin resigned last week, the board and Grondin both want the evaluation completed by the end of the year.

With only four people in the audience, and just one Auburn resident standing up to speak to the committee during the public participation part of the meeting, the committee required less than 10 minutes in public before unanimously moving into executive session to discuss Grondin’s evaluation as a personnel matter.

The executive session lasted more than two hours.

Alfreda Fournier, the City Council representative on the committee, asked why they were moving into executive session.

Chairwoman Bonnie Hayes explained the process, which started with a form handed to the committee a couple of months ago by then-Chairman Tom Kendall, who died Sept. 6.

Wednesday night they were expected to compare those answers with Grondin’s answers to review all the goals and come to a consensus on where the School Department needs to go.

Fournier joined her colleagues to vote to move into executive session.

Grondin resigned a week ago at the beginning of another executive session. Her resignation takes effect at the end of the school year, June 30, 2020.

In the public participation part of the meeting, an Auburn mother praised the cultural thanksgiving event ongoing at Edward Little High School, where groups of students were embracing one another’s cultures, including food, music and art.

